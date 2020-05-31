When Pros Look Like Amateurs: The Worst Pitching Outings by MLB Position Players

0 of 12

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

One of the most impressive things about professional athletes is how easy they make their jobs look. That's certainly true for MLB pitchers. Despite periodic hiccups, they hurl baseballs past big league hitters with speed and precision.

The degree of difficulty becomes especially apparent when non-pitchers take the mound, generally in blowouts or prolonged extra-inning affairs.

Sometimes, it works out surprisingly well. More often, we're reminded why pitching at the highest level is such a tough gig.

Let's examine 11 of the worst outings by position players from the last 30 years, weighing their crooked stat lines and general fecklessness along with a dash of know-a-terrible-performance-when-we-see-it subjectivity.