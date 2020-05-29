Roy Halladay No-Hitter and the Most Legendary MLB Playoff Pitching Performances

0 of 11

Rob Carr/Associated Press

Friday, May 29, marks the 10-year anniversary of Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Roy Halladay's perfect game against the Florida Marlins. Later that year, Halladay tossed a no-hitter in Game 1 of the division series against the Cincinnati Reds.

To honor the occasion, ESPN will air the documentary Imperfect, which recounts Halladay's impressive on-field accomplishments, his struggles with painkiller addiction and his death in a plane crash in 2017.

As we remember Halladay, let's look back at 10 of the greatest, most legendary pitching performances in MLB playoff history in chronological order.

Obviously, this involved a degree of subjectivity and necessitated snubbing some truly great postseason outings. But our essential criteria were: memorability, historical significance, an impressive stat line and context, with clinching games and World Series games weighted more heavily.