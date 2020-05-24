NFL Legend Cris Carter Helping to Provide Meals to People Affected by COVID-19

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Cris Carter is among the Hall of Fame football players supporting Project Isaiah, an organization providing free boxed meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic is a wicked event," Carter said, per Jarrett Bell of USA Today. "We just can't go through it and act as if we don't care. Everyone can have some type of impact."

The project has already provided more than 1.7 million meals to underserved communities across 11 different cities.

Carter has helped bring visibility to the project, raising resources while encouraging those to donate. He has also asked other Hall of Famers to help join the organization.

The 54-year-old also recognized that he would've needed this type of help as a child.

"It touches me personally because I don't know what my family would have done 30, 40 years ago if there had been a pandemic," the former receiver said. "If I was a young kid sitting around all day and my mom couldn’t go to work and we couldn’t go to school, it would have been tough. I was going to school for at least two of my meals."

The project has donated meals to those in need at nursing homes, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, food banks and youth organizations while also providing meals for front-line healthcare workers.