Colin Kaepernick's Status Changed from 'Retired' to 'UFA' on NFL's Website

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After incorrectly listing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick as "retired," the NFL changed his designation to "UFA" on NFL.com on Saturday, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The NFL's website recently underwent an overhaul, and it was pointed out by Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa, that Kaepernick should not have been listed as retired:

Nessa also tweeted the following after the change was made:

The 32-year-old Kaepernick has not officially retired from the NFL, but he also hasn't played in the league since parting ways with the San Francisco 49ers at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began protesting social injustice and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem.

After going unsigned, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017 alleging that teams were colluding to keep him out of the league as a result of his protests. Last year, he and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid reached a settlement with the NFL that paid them less than $10 million total, per Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

In six seasons with the Niners, Kaepernick went 28-30 as a starter during the regular season. He also completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts in 2016. Although he went just 1-10, he completed 59.2 percent of his attempts for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, plus he rushed for 468 yards and two scores.

Kaepernick started six playoff games during his tenure in San Francisco, leading the Niners to a pair of NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance.

He has gone unsigned despite his accolades. Last year, the NFL set up a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta and invited all 32 teams to attend. Kaepernick's camp, however, said there was too little notice given for every team to attend and weren't happy they weren't given an advance list of who would be there.

Kaepernick moved the workout to a different location so media members could be there, and as a result it was not officially affiliated with the NFL.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that none of the seven teams that attended Kaepernick's workout called him after the event.