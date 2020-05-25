Revisiting Forgotten MLB Trade Rumors from the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

LM Otero/Associated Press

While much of MLB's history has been shaped by trades that did happen, we shouldn't underestimate the influence of trades that didn't happen.

Heck, there are 10 examples we can think of just from the 2010s alone.

This involved digging up trade rumors that never panned out and subsequently got lost to time. Though we stopped ourselves from going full Charlie Day, we had some fun imagining what might have been if these trades had gone through.

There's one catch, though: We limited ourselves to rumors that were public knowledge at the time. To wit, nobody outside of baseball knew that the Boston Red Sox wanted Jacob deGrom (true) or that the Atlanta Braves wanted Aaron Judge and Luis Severino (also true) until years after the fact.

We shall proceed in chronological order.