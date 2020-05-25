7 NFL Rookies Who Can Take the League by Storm in 2020

0 of 7

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Several members of the 2020 NFL draft class have a chance to make a league-altering impact upon arrival.

Onlookers saw it a year ago with second overall pick Nick Bosa, who arrived in a great schematic and depth-chart fit with the San Francisco 49ers and went on to post nine sacks while boosting the team to the Super Bowl.

Several incoming rookies have landed in similar situations for immediate individual success. They also don't have any questions about early playing time, do project as pro-ready and usually play a position that doesn't have a massive barrier to instant production (though there have been exceptions, such as Terry McLaurin in 2019).

These are the rookies with the best chance to take the NFL by storm in 2020.