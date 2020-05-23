Mets' Noah Syndergaard Sued for Allegedly Missing NYC Penthouse Rent Payments

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is being sued by his landlord for allegedly not paying rent on his penthouse.

Per Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post, the federal lawsuit filed by 600 Street LLC accuses Syndergaard of defaulting on an eight-month lease he signed in February and seeks $250,000 for the full value of the lease.

The lawsuit states Syndergaard "decided not to take possession of the leased premises" and "repudiated and abandoned his obligations under the lease, refusing to take possession of the leased premises, and declining to make any of the required payments."

Syndergaard and his lawyers did respond to the owner of the complex, stating he "has no intention of taking possession of that subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to re-rent it as he sees fit."

The eight-month lease would have covered Syndergaard through the 2020 MLB season, but the start of the year has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If there is an MLB season in 2020, Syndergaard won't play for the Mets after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.