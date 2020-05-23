Mets' Noah Syndergaard Sued for Allegedly Missing NYC Penthouse Rent Payments

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2020

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is being sued by his landlord for allegedly not paying rent on his penthouse. 

Per Priscilla DeGregory of the New York Post, the federal lawsuit filed by 600 Street LLC accuses Syndergaard of defaulting on an eight-month lease he signed in February and seeks $250,000 for the full value of the lease. 

The lawsuit states Syndergaard "decided not to take possession of the leased premises" and "repudiated and abandoned his obligations under the lease, refusing to take possession of the leased premises, and declining to make any of the required payments."

Syndergaard and his lawyers did respond to the owner of the complex, stating he "has no intention of taking possession of that subject premises and the landlord is hereby free to re-rent it as he sees fit."

The eight-month lease would have covered Syndergaard through the 2020 MLB season, but the start of the year has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

If there is an MLB season in 2020, Syndergaard won't play for the Mets after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.     

Video Play Button

Related

    Predicting Every Team's Lineup, Rotation in 2022

    What will MLB look like two years from now?

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Predicting Every Team's Lineup, Rotation in 2022

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Noah Syndergaard Sued for Allegedly Not Paying Rent

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Noah Syndergaard Sued for Allegedly Not Paying Rent

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Angels 'Aggressively' Furloughing Employees

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Angels 'Aggressively' Furloughing Employees

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB to 'Deliver' New Economic Proposal to MLBPA on Tuesday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB to 'Deliver' New Economic Proposal to MLBPA on Tuesday

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report