Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Star Prefers Cowboys Amid Stalled Contract Talks

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is keen on joining the Dallas Cowboys, but he may be the only one on board with the idea.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the two teams haven't spoken since trade talks for Adams stalled last year and the price of acquiring Adams and signing him to an extension may prove problematic.

The Jets are seeking a first- and third-round draft pick for the defensive back, per NFL Network's Michael Irvin. At the same time, Adams is reportedly looking to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL, and that deal is expected to cost $15-17 million annually.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.