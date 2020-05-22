Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Star Prefers Cowboys Amid Stalled Contract Talks

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 23, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. Joe Douglas' feelings about Jamal Adams remain unchanged. Just like the New York Jets general manager's game plan when it comes to the star safety's contract situation. “Jamal’s an unbelievable young player, and our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time,” Douglas said in a pre-draft conference call with reporters Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is keen on joining the Dallas Cowboys, but he may be the only one on board with the idea.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the two teams haven't spoken since trade talks for Adams stalled last year and the price of acquiring Adams and signing him to an extension may prove problematic. 

The Jets are seeking a first- and third-round draft pick for the defensive back, per NFL Network's Michael Irvin. At the same time, Adams is reportedly looking to become the highest-paid safety in the NFL, and that deal is expected to cost $15-17 million annually.

     

