Devonta Freeman Reportedly May Sit Out 2020 Season If Contract Demand Isn't Met

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is coming off a disappointing 2019 season and may not have a chance to rectify it in 2020 if he elects to sit out.

On Friday, Michael Silver of NFL Network reported "Freeman believes he is worth more than what was being offered and has insisted he is willing to sit out and skip the season if his number isn't met."

Silver's update comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seattle Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times previously reported the discussions between the Seahawks and Freeman "have hit a standstill," and Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio suggested he couldn't envision the running back getting a better offer elsewhere.

Hyde will provide injury insurance in Seattle considering Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are coming off season-ending injuries. That is surely a role the Seahawks envisioned for Freeman when they were discussing a deal with him as well.

The version of Freeman who dominated the 2015 and 2016 campaigns for the Falcons as a Pro Bowler would get a notable deal.

After all, he tallied 1,056 rushing yards, 578 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2015 and 1,079 rushing yards, 462 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in 2016. Atlanta even made the Super Bowl in 2016.

However, he played a mere two games in 2018 and posted a career-worst 3.6 yards per carry during the 2019 campaign.

Freeman is just 28 years old and could have a few more seasons of prime production remaining, but so far a team has been unwilling to meet his demands as a free agent.