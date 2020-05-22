Report: MLB 'Plans to Deliver' New Economic Proposal to MLBPA on Tuesday

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

And now baseball fans wait.

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Major League Baseball "plans to deliver" its new economics proposal to the league's players association Tuesday. The players will then review it as the two sides attempt to reach an agreement on how to proceed with a potential 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor issue is another layer for baseball on top of the public-health concerns.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the league proposed performing as many as 10,000 COVID-19 tests per week, and the New York Post's Joel Sherman shared the players' response:

As for the economic issues, the league is concerned about losing money with games in front of empty stadiums.

Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the league told its players it expects to lose approximately $640,000 per game if players are earning their prorated salaries while fans are not present.

As a result, the league was looking to split any 2020 revenue 50-50 with the players, but the players do not want that to become a reality. The two sides had agreed in March that the players would receive prorated salaries in a shortened season.

Passan previously reported a 50-50 split would be a "non-starter for the players."