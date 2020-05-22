Report: Giants, Brewers to Retain All Full-Time Staff Amid Pandemic

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will retain full-time staff members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused other franchises to enact furloughs and pay cuts.

Per Henry Shulman of the San Francisco Chronicle, the club spoke with 350 full-time staff at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Tuesday and told them they would be paid through the end of September when the currently delayed regular season was scheduled to end.

However, 60 part-time staff members will be furloughed, and full-time staff members making over $75,000 will take pay cuts.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Giants "instituted [a] progressive pay reduction formula for anyone earning above $75K." The reductions average around 10 percent per person but are "highest for biggest earners."

As for the Brewers, Rosenthal reported that the team's baseball operations staff is safe through the end of the 2020 season. Top executives will take pay cuts, but there will be no furloughs.

The news from both teams comes amid word over the last few weeks regarding other teams who furloughed employees and/or instituted pay cuts, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

MLB announced on March 12 that the start of the 2020 season, which was scheduled for March 26, would be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MLB and MLBPA are negotiating a potential return to play. MLB is looking to have an 82-game season beginning in early July, but there are numerous sticking points in the league's proposal for MLBPA, namely a 50-50 revenue split.

At this time, there is no concrete opening day date for the beginning of the 2020 season.