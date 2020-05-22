Everson Griffen Rumors: Cardinals Interested in Former Vikings Pass-Rusher

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in bolstering their pass rush with veteran Everson Griffen.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the NFC West team is "believed to be among" the teams that could pursue the former Minnesota Vikings defensive end. Fowler also noted Griffen is "staying patient, waiting for [the] right opportunity," so there may not be a move in the immediate future.

The Athletic's Chad Graff (h/t Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports) reported one reason Griffen has not signed yet is that he is waiting for all team facilities to open so he can visit potential destinations before choosing a team.

Arizona could use the help on the defensive side after finishing 28th in the league in points allowed last season on the way to a 5-10-1 record.

It was also a middling 17th in the league in sacks last year with 40 even though Chandler Jones notched 19 sacks by himself. It was Jones' fifth straight year with double-digit sack totals, but he did not have enough defensive help to help lead the team to the playoffs.

Griffen could provide just that as a four-time Pro Bowler with three seasons of double-digit sack totals in his career. The 32-year-old also hasn't slowed down much with all of those Pro Bowl appearances coming in the last five seasons, including 2019 when he tallied eight sacks.

He could also be a veteran presence for a team looking to win now.

The Cardinals have missed the playoffs four straight years but added DeAndre Hopkins to an offense that already features Kyler Murray and Larry Fitzgerald. Some defensive improvement, which could come by adding Griffen, could help Arizona challenge in the daunting NFC West.