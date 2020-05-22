Seahawks Rumors: Devonta Freeman Contract at Standstill; Carlos Hyde Targeted

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly looking for veteran help at the running back position, and that could mean Carlos Hyde.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported contract discussions with former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman "have hit a standstill," which means Hyde could be "a more realistic option."

Condotta pointed out the team "doesn't want to break the bank" to add the veteran running back they are looking for this offseason.

This comes after Brady Henderson and Vaughn McClure of ESPN noted the Seahawks made a one-year offer for Freeman and had talked with Hyde. They also provided background on why Seattle wants veteran running back help, noting both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are coming off season-ending injuries.

General manager John Schneider is not sure Penny will be back by Week 1 either, leaving additional uncertainty.

What's more, the other running backs on the roster are not exactly proven commodities with second-year Travis Homer and rookies DeeJay Dallas, Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr. Jones and Carr were not even drafted.

It wasn't long ago Freeman was considered one of the better overall running backs in the league. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and 2016 behind more than 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in each of those two seasons. He also tallied a combined 1,040 receiving yards during that span.

However, he has dropped off since and played just two games in 2018 and tallied a career-worst 3.6 yards per carry last year.

On the other hand, Hyde is coming off an impressive season with the Houston Texans. The Ohio State product finished the 2019 campaign with 1,070 rushing yards, which was a career-best mark, and proved he can pick up difficult yardage in between the tackles on short-yardage situations.

Hyde also played with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in his career.

He is someone who could play in spot duty for Carson and provide injury insurance for the team as a whole as an experienced veteran.