Browns Auctioning Chance to Script Preseason Game Plays in All-In Challenge

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns coaches are opening up their playbook as part of Fanatics' All-In Challenge that will raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Jake Trotter of ESPN noted two people will have the opportunity to assist in the creation of the first 15 offensive plays for one of Cleveland's preseason games. One of the winners will be determined through an auction, and the other will come through a raffle.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will invite the winners to help draw up the plays. What's more, the two winners will attend a team dinner and team meeting, run through the tunnel with the Browns players and attend the game with pregame sideline passes.

Stefanski said in a statement:

"Giving back is a core component of who we are as an organization. With the global pandemic, it's really important we step up when there are others in need. Just look around at the frontline workers, the health care workers. They're stepping up right now, they're working tirelessly, they're working courageously and it's really inspired our organization to join the All In Challenge."

As of Friday afternoon, Fanatics has raised more than $45 million through the All-In Challenge that has offered a number of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities with athletes, movie stars, musicians and more. Some of the organizations that have benefited are Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry participated in the challenge, and the winning bid went for $39,000 for the package he offered.

The winner and a guest from the Landry package will receive tickets to every regular-season Browns game, including the road ones with airfare that was included. What's more, the winner and a guest will get passes for on-field access for one of the home games, signed game-worn receiver gloves and a signed No. 80 jersey from Landry.

While there is still some uncertainty about whether fans will be present at NFL games this season and if there will be any adjustments to the preseason slate, the Browns are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears (Aug. 15), Green Bay Packers (Aug. 22), Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 30) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 3) in their four preseason games. The ones against Minnesota and Tampa are at home.