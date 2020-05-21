Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Donates $250K to Help Children Impacted by COVID-19

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Detroit Tigers first baseman/designated hitter Miguel Cabrera and his wife, Rosangel, have donated $250,000 to Detroit-area children for COVID-19 relief.

Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, $140,000 will go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Michigan, Detroit Police Athletic League and Brilliant Detroit.

Another $50,000 each will go to the Detroit Public Schools Community District and Detroit Public Schools Foundation.

The final $10,000 is earmarked for G1 Impact's 100,000 Masks for Detroit Families and Children Initiative.

Cabrera, who has been with the Tigers since 2008, explained to Beck how much the city of Detroit means to him and his family.

"We always feel like Detroit is a part of our family," he said. "When a city has done so much for me and my family, when we have a chance to give back to the community, especially during this hard event, we try to do that. It's not just about playing baseball and making money. It's about being part of the community."

On that note, Beck outlined Miguel and Rosangel Cabrera's active charity work even prior to the $250,000 donation:

"Miguel and Rosangel have played an active role in supporting youth causes over the past several years, helping renovate baseball fields in Detroit while providing assistance to the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL), and establishing a permanent college scholarship endowment for students in southeast Michigan. With the pandemic creating a wide-ranging crisis in the city, the Cabreras broadened their charitable reach, and partnered with the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities, to identify the greatest needs in Detroit."

Cabrera's contributions will help an area that has been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Per Michigan.gov, Wayne County (the county in which Detroit is located) has had over 8,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Over 1,000 people have died.

According to Keith Lang of the Detroit News, Michigan's unemployment rate has risen to 22.7 percent. Unemployment claims reached an all-time high of 1,048,000 in April.

Cabrera's donation comes in partnership with the Detroit Tigers Foundation.