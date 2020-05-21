Eagles Rumors: LeSean McCoy, Devonta Freeman, Carlos Hyde Focus of FA RB Search

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As they look to potentially add one more running back ahead of the 2020 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles have zeroed in on LeSean McCoy, Devonta Freeman and Carlos Hyde, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

McManus reported the Eagles "have already reached out and expressed interest in Freeman" and that Duce Staley, the team's running backs coach, has internally advocated for the move.

Miles Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns while catching 50 passes for 509 yards and three scores as a rookie in 2019. The former Penn State star is the cornerstone of the Eagles ground attack.

Jordan Howard signed a two-year, $9.8 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, though, which leaves Philadelphia in need of a proven backup. Boston Scott only logged 61 carries last season, and Corey Clement was limited to four games with a shoulder injury.

McCoy is likely a sentimental favorite among fans since he spent his first six seasons with the Eagles, and the 31-year-old averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry in a limited role for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Hyde, meanwhile, ran for a career-high 1,070 yards for the Houston Texans. His power running style would make him a nice complement to Sanders, but he'll turn 30 in September.

At 28, Freeman is the youngest of the three but has questions about his durability and effectiveness. A groin injury sidelined him for all but two games in 2018, and he returned in 2019 to average a career-low 3.6 yards per carry.

McManus reported the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets are both showing interest in Freeman. According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the Seahawks put a one-year contract offer worth up to $4 million on the table.