Chargers WR Mike Williams Files Trademark for Phrase 'WHOLE LOTTA'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is looking to trademark his social media catchphrase.  

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Williams' attorney, Darren Heitner, the wideout filed a trademark application for "WHOLE LOTTA" with the intention of building a brand and selling apparel with the phrase on it. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

