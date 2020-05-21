Chargers WR Mike Williams Files Trademark for Phrase 'WHOLE LOTTA'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is looking to trademark his social media catchphrase.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Williams' attorney, Darren Heitner, the wideout filed a trademark application for "WHOLE LOTTA" with the intention of building a brand and selling apparel with the phrase on it.

