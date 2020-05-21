Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on Playing Bucs: I Don't Fear Rob Gronkowski

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson earned All-Rookie honors with the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and is ready to take his game to the next level in 2020—regardless of who he's guarding.

The defensive back told ESPN's Jordan Schultz on Instagram he's ready to line up against whoever in the league has to throw at him and would gladly take on the challenge of covering new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"You better realize," Gardner-Johnson said. "I don't shy away from competition."

In his first season in the league, the fourth-round pick out of Florida played in all 16 games (seven starts), recording 49 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and eight pass deflections.

Gronkowski spent last year in retirement, but the 31-year-old still carries the pedigree of a four-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion.

"[Gronk] strap up like I strap up," Gardner-Johnson said. "He put on cleats like I put on cleats; he just wears a bigger size."

With the 6'6", 268-pound Gronkowski now in the NFC South, the 5'11", 210-pound Gardner-Johnson will get the opportunity to face him twice a year and attempt to prove his point.