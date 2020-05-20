Peyton Manning: Tom Brady Still Mad About Patriots' 2016 AFC Title Game Loss

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning said that ex-rival and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady is still upset about their final game together, a 20-18 win for Manning's Denver Broncos in the 2015 AFC Championship Game against Brady's New England Patriots:

The comments were made ahead of their upcoming golf showdown in Capital One’s "The Match: Champions for Charity." Tiger Woods will team with Manning, and Brady will partner with Mickelson.

Manning's Broncos held off Brady's Pats by just two points despite New England's epic final drive.

The Pats faced a 4th-and-10 at midfield down 20-12 to Denver with 1:34 left in the game. Brady then hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a 40-yard completion to keep the game alive before finding Gronk once again on a four-yard touchdown four plays later.

However, the Pats' two-point conversion try was unsuccessful. A failed onside kick and one Manning kneeldown ended the final chapter of the storied Brady vs. Manning rivalry.

Brady went 27-of-56 for 310 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Manning completed 17-of-32 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady still won more Super Bowls (six to two) and head-to-head matchups (11 to six), but Manning holds the edge in NFL MVP (five to three) and All-Pro nods (seven to three).



They'll now revisit their rivalry on new athletic terrain at The Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, which will host Capital One's The Match. The two-on-two battle is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET, with TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN televising the event.