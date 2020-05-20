Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Says He's '4 More Protein Shakes' from NFL Playing Weight

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski last played in the NFL during Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019, but the 31-year-old is "basically four more protein shakes away" from being back in playing shape:

After helping the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in that game with six catches for 87 yards, Gronkowski announced his retirement on March 24, 2019:

The four-time All-Pro decided to come out of retirement in late April to reunite with Tom Brady, who departed New England after 20 Hall of Fame-caliber seasons for a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Brady captured three of his record six Super Bowl rings with Gronkowski, and the two fueled excitement about their reunion shortly after the trade was announced:

Gronkowski recorded 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns on 521 receptions across 115 games in New England.

Brady will have a familiar face added to an already explosive receiving corps featuring Mike Evans and Chris Godwin:

According to Rick Stroud and Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady worked out with Evans as well as tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday. The 42-year-old's "arm looked live."

The Buccaneers will hope Brady's arm can hold up throughout an entire season—Gronkowski's chronically injured back, too—in order to make the playoffs for the first time since 2007.