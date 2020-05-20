Ravens' Calais Campbell Helps Donate Laptops to 100 Baltimore Students

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has partnered with law firm Cohen & Dwin to provide 100 new laptops to underprivileged students.

The YMCA of Central Maryland will hand out the laptops to children who are in need of assistance with virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Education and technology go hand-in-hand and the gap between our students with opportunity and those without is only growing through distance learning," Campbell said in a press release.

"With the help of Cohen & Dwin, the CRC Foundation is pleased to help provide students from Baltimore City Schools with laptops, another tool to ensure a brighter future for the next generation. To all of the teachers who put in overtime, parents who learned to homeschool and everyone who goes above and beyond to make sure every young scholar has the tools to succeed, thank you."

Campbell was the 2019 recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and has spent much of his time in the NFL working in underprivileged communities. His CRC Foundation was launched in 2009 in memory of his late father, Charles.