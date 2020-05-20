Ravens' Calais Campbell Helps Donate Laptops to 100 Baltimore Students

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell raises the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year trophy before the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Baltimore Ravens agreed to trade a fifth-round draft pick in the upcoming draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has partnered with law firm Cohen & Dwin to provide 100 new laptops to underprivileged students.  

The YMCA of Central Maryland will hand out the laptops to children who are in need of assistance with virtual learning during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Education and technology go hand-in-hand and the gap between our students with opportunity and those without is only growing through distance learning," Campbell said in a press release.

"With the help of Cohen & Dwin, the CRC Foundation is pleased to help provide students from Baltimore City Schools with laptops, another tool to ensure a brighter future for the next generation. To all of the teachers who put in overtime, parents who learned to homeschool and everyone who goes above and beyond to make sure every young scholar has the tools to succeed, thank you." 

Campbell was the 2019 recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and has spent much of his time in the NFL working in underprivileged communities. His CRC Foundation was launched in 2009 in memory of his late father, Charles.

Related

    'Not bad for a running back' and 9 other classic Lamar Jackson quotes from 2019

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    'Not bad for a running back' and 9 other classic Lamar Jackson quotes from 2019

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    How Will Baltimore's Cancellation of Summer Events Affect Ravens?

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    How Will Baltimore's Cancellation of Summer Events Affect Ravens?

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Report: Aldon Smith Reinstated by NFL

    Cowboys’ pass-rusher conditionally reinstated by NFL, has not played since 2015 due to suspensions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Aldon Smith Reinstated by NFL

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ingram Details Ravens Lofty Expectations This Season

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Ingram Details Ravens Lofty Expectations This Season

    247Sports
    via 247Sports