Broncos' Melvin Gordon Says QB Drew Lock Is 'Going to Be a Monster'

New Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon believes second-year quarterback Drew Lock has major potential.

Appearing on Ian Rapoport's Rapsheet and Friends podcast Monday, Gordon said he believes Lock will be "a monster" once he develops (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports.com):

"I think he can be a really good player. He makes some really good throws. I think when he gets full control of the offense, when he's really out there dictating and telling guys what to do and how to do it, I think when he gets that control and his confidence gets to that level, he's going to be a monster. Obviously, the last couple of games, he built that confidence. ... But just more games under his belt with that confidence, it'll just flourish. And when he walks and talks, you can just see it come out. I think he's going to be a bad man."

