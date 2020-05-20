Broncos' Melvin Gordon Says QB Drew Lock Is 'Going to Be a Monster'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 16-15. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

New Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon believes second-year quarterback Drew Lock has major potential. 

Appearing on Ian Rapoport's Rapsheet and Friends podcast Monday, Gordon said he believes Lock will be "a monster" once he develops (h/t Garrett Stepien of 247Sports.com):

"I think he can be a really good player. He makes some really good throws. I think when he gets full control of the offense, when he's really out there dictating and telling guys what to do and how to do it, I think when he gets that control and his confidence gets to that level, he's going to be a monster. Obviously, the last couple of games, he built that confidence. ... But just more games under his belt with that confidence, it'll just flourish. And when he walks and talks, you can just see it come out. I think he's going to be a bad man."

                      

