Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Tips $1K at Florida Restaurant After COVID-19 Reopening

CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 21: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals watches the final minute of the Bengals 49-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on November 21, 2010 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Johnson did what he could to help a local restaurant after it reopened following restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Johnson tweeted a picture of his check from Havana's Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida, that included his $1,000 tip on a $37.40 bill. 

"Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU," he wrote:

He captioned the tweet with "Proverbs 11:25," which the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) noted is a bible verse reading "a generous person will prosper, whoever refreshes others will be refreshed."

This is far from the only time Johnson has done something like this. In fact, a Twitter search revealed he has tagged a number of pictures of generous tips at restaurants with the same bible verse.

The AP noted restaurants in Broward County, Florida, were permitted to reopen for dine-in service Monday but had to operate with 25 percent limited indoor capacity.

