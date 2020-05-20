Redskins' Ron Rivera Talks Chase Young, Team's Schedule, Winning Culture

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday defensive end Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, can become the same type of game-changing defender cornerback Darrell Green was for the franchise in the 1980s and '90s.

"We have a pretty good one in Chase Young," Rivera told reporters.

Young is coming off a standout collegiate career at Ohio State. He recorded 98 total tackles, 30.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and eight passes defended in 34 appearances across three years.

The 21-year-old Maryland native should immediately step into a three-down starting role for the Redskins, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him hit double-digit sacks as a rookie.

He won't get a chance to play under the lights during his first NFL season, though. Washington and the Detroit Lions are the only two teams without a prime-time game listed on their initial 2020 schedules, so they'll play all afternoon games barring a late-season flex.

"I'm not a big fan of prime-time games," Rivera said Wednesday. "... I could care less that we [don't] have a primetime game. It doesn't matter when you watch us, just enjoy us."

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old former Carolina Panthers head coach explained he wants to build a winning culture with the Redskins to accomplish the ultimate goal of capturing a Super Bowl title, but he cautioned it's a process that can take three to five years.

"The more you win, the easier life can be," Rivera said.

He led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 before losing to the Denver Broncos to close out the 2015 season. He won Super Bowl XX as a player for the '85 Chicago Bears.

Rivera's debut season as the Redskins coach is scheduled to kick off Sept. 13 at home against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.