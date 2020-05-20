Cam Newton Shows off Arm in Workout Video on Instagram Amid Free Agency

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton showcased his arm in a series of videos posted to his Instagram account Tuesday.

There are some major question marks regarding Newton's health, but he looked good in the snippets he posted of his workout, as he hit his receiver in stride on deep out, deep in and post routes.

Newton missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a throwing shoulder injury that required surgery, and he appeared in just two games last season as his campaign ended after foot surgery.

The 31-year-old veteran is far and away the most accomplished quarterback still available on the open market, but with the coronavirus pandemic preventing teams from having their doctors give him a physical, Newton remains unsigned.

Another issue for Newton is the fact that essentially every NFL team appears to be settled with regard to their starting quarterback situation. The New England Patriots with Jarrett Stidham, the Jacksonville Jaguars with Gardner Minshew, the Washington Redskins with Dwayne Haskins and the Chicago Bears with Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles may be the only teams with some wiggle room.

Newton spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL draft out of Auburn.

During his tenure in Carolina, Newton was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-Team All-Pro. He was also named NFL MVP in 2015 when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and took them all the way to Super Bowl 50.

Newton is the most accomplished quarterback in Panthers history, but the organization made the difficult decision to release him this offseason after hiring new head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule decided to sign Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, partly because of the fact that Bridgewater has experience working with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who took college football by storm last season as LSU's passing game coordinator.

That left Newton on the outs, but it is clear based on the videos he posted Tuesday that he is preparing as if a team will sign him and staying ready in case he gets the opportunity to play extensively in 2020.  

