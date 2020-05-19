Troy Vincent Says NFL Has a 'Broken System' When It Comes to Minority Hiring

Troy Vincent Says NFL Has a 'Broken System' When It Comes to Minority HiringMay 19, 2020
Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, said Tuesday the league has "a broken system" when it comes to minority hiring, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.
He also spoke on the proposal that would incentivize teams to hire minority front-office personnel, which was tabled:
Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN
Troy Vincent on the tabled proposal to reward minority hiring with draft picks: "I appreciate the creativity." Says he thinks the proposal has merit, echoes what Roger Goodell said about the proposal being well received and being tabled so that it could continue to be worked on.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NFL Changes Hiring Rules
Teams can no longer block assistant coaches from interviewing for OC or DC jobs