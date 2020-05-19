Troy Vincent Says NFL Has a 'Broken System' When It Comes to Minority Hiring

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Troy Vincent, the executive vice president of football operations for the NFL, said Tuesday the league has "a broken system" when it comes to minority hiring, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

He also spoke on the proposal that would incentivize teams to hire minority front-office personnel, which was tabled:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

