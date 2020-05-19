Ex-Packer TJ Lang Recalls Hilarious Aaron Rodgers-Chris Long Preseason Story

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Chris Long was a two-time Super Bowl champion and dominant defensive end in his prime, but he may be an even better comedian than football player.

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang revealed an amusing story from a preseason game between his side and Long's Rams in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers called a "pull, pull" audible.

Long responded by standing up and saying, "Pull? Pull these nuts, Aaron!" which, needless to say, threw off the offensive line:

Lang was a talented offensive lineman himself as a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion who played for the Packers and Detroit Lions from 2009 through 2018.

But not even he was going to be on top of his game when trying to block after Long's comment.