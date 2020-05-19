Patrick Mahomes Favored over Dak Prescott to Win 2020 NFL Passing Yards Title

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl and league MVP in his first two seasons as a full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs but failed to lead the league in passing yards either year.

That hole on his resume is favored to change this season in Las Vegas.

Caesars Sportsbook released odds on which quarterback will lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020, and Mahomes has the lowest odds at plus-350 (bet $100 to win $350). Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is second at plus-700, while Jared Goff (plus-900), Tom Brady (plus-1,000) and Matt Ryan (plus-1,000) round out the top five.

Elsewhere, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson (plus-6,000) and rookies Joe Burrow (plus-5,000) and Tua Tagovailoa (plus-20,000) represent potential value picks.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Washington quarterback Kyle Allen are at the bottom of the list at plus-30,000, surely in part because they are not even guaranteed to start for their respective teams. Trubisky would have to beat out Nick Foles (plus-6,000), while Allen would have to do the same in his battle with Dwayne Haskins (plus-15,000). 

Jameis Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, but he is not even included on the board after signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason because he will surely sit behind the legendary Drew Brees.

Video Play Button

Prescott was second with 4,902 yards and still has the same benefit of playing against loaded boxes with running back Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and throwing to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

He could also have the additional motivation of playing for a new contract if he and the Cowboys don't agree to a long-term deal before the season starts.

Related

    NFL Tables Rooney Rule Change

    Owners vote to table resolution to incentivize hiring of minority coaches and general managers (NFL Network)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Tables Rooney Rule Change

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Practicing with Bucs 👀

    Tom Brady and several teammates seen practicing together at local high school 📸 (Tampa Bay Times)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Practicing with Bucs 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Thomas Providing Meals

    Saints star teams up with Raising Cane's to provide 3,000 meals to front-line workers at hospitals across New Orleans area

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas Providing Meals

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2000 NFL Draft 📝

    We redo the loaded draft class with Tom Brady, Brian Urlacher and more

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2000 NFL Draft 📝

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report