Patrick Mahomes Favored over Dak Prescott to Win 2020 NFL Passing Yards Title

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl and league MVP in his first two seasons as a full-time starter for the Kansas City Chiefs but failed to lead the league in passing yards either year.

That hole on his resume is favored to change this season in Las Vegas.



Caesars Sportsbook released odds on which quarterback will lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020, and Mahomes has the lowest odds at plus-350 (bet $100 to win $350). Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is second at plus-700, while Jared Goff (plus-900), Tom Brady (plus-1,000) and Matt Ryan (plus-1,000) round out the top five.

Elsewhere, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson (plus-6,000) and rookies Joe Burrow (plus-5,000) and Tua Tagovailoa (plus-20,000) represent potential value picks.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Washington quarterback Kyle Allen are at the bottom of the list at plus-30,000, surely in part because they are not even guaranteed to start for their respective teams. Trubisky would have to beat out Nick Foles (plus-6,000), while Allen would have to do the same in his battle with Dwayne Haskins (plus-15,000).

Jameis Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, but he is not even included on the board after signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason because he will surely sit behind the legendary Drew Brees.

Prescott was second with 4,902 yards and still has the same benefit of playing against loaded boxes with running back Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and throwing to Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

He could also have the additional motivation of playing for a new contract if he and the Cowboys don't agree to a long-term deal before the season starts.