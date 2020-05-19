NFL Reportedly Tables Rooney Rule Incentives for Hiring Minorities as HCs, GMs

NFL owners have set aside a proposal that included draft-based incentives for teams that hire minority candidates in the roles of head coach and general manager, according to NFL.com's Jim Trotter.

Trotter reported last Friday that owners were considering a plan to have teams move up as many as 16 spots in the third round of the NFL draft based on selecting minority candidates. A head coach would've meant a six-spot climb, and a GM carried a 10-spot improvement.

           

