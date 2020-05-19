NFL Odds 2020: Michael Thomas Favored over Julio Jones for Receiving Yards Title

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas with his AP Offensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors football award show Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Michael Thomas thinks he's "underestimated." Oddsmakers disagree. 

Caesars Palace currently has Thomas listed as a +350 favorite (bet $100 to win $350) to lead the NFL in receiving yards during the 2020 season. His odds are two times better than his next competition, Julio Jones at +700. DeAndre Hopkins (+900) is the only other receiver listed with better than +1200 odds.

As for Thomas' new social media rival, DeVante Parker? He's off in the distance at +3000.

Thomas has been making noise this week on social media, particularly in an Instagram back-and-forth with Parker. After the Miami Dolphins receiver said it would be more difficult to make a catch against Stephon Gilmore than defend Thomas one-on-one, the Saints star took offense:

Thomas recorded 1,725 receiving yards and set the NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019. Jones finished a distant second, 331 yards behind Thomas, who was targeted an NFL-high 185 times. 

Jones has finished in the top three in receiving yards every season since 2014. 

