NFL Odds 2020: Michael Thomas Favored over Julio Jones for Receiving Yards Title

Michael Thomas thinks he's "underestimated." Oddsmakers disagree.

Caesars Palace currently has Thomas listed as a +350 favorite (bet $100 to win $350) to lead the NFL in receiving yards during the 2020 season. His odds are two times better than his next competition, Julio Jones at +700. DeAndre Hopkins (+900) is the only other receiver listed with better than +1200 odds.

As for Thomas' new social media rival, DeVante Parker? He's off in the distance at +3000.

Thomas has been making noise this week on social media, particularly in an Instagram back-and-forth with Parker. After the Miami Dolphins receiver said it would be more difficult to make a catch against Stephon Gilmore than defend Thomas one-on-one, the Saints star took offense:

Thomas recorded 1,725 receiving yards and set the NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019. Jones finished a distant second, 331 yards behind Thomas, who was targeted an NFL-high 185 times.

Jones has finished in the top three in receiving yards every season since 2014.