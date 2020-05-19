Tom Brady Spotted Working Out with Mike Evans, Bucs Teammates at Tampa HS

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady gathered some of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates for a workout Tuesday with coronavirus restrictions starting to ease in Florida.

Per Rick Stroud and Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady, wide receiver Mike Evans and other Bucs players, including center Ryan Jensen and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, were seen taking part in throwing drills for about two hours at Berkeley Preparatory School.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, an NFL spokesman confirmed Brady and his teammates aren't in violation of league rules regarding social distancing "as long as they are following the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, along with NFLPA guidelines. Florida's social distancing rules allow for groups of 10 or fewer to congregate."

Wide receiver Scotty Miller, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin and running back Dare Ogunbowale were also spotted working out with Brady.

Stroud and Knight noted that Brady "appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills" and would walk receivers through the routes by showing them "exactly where to make their cuts."

The players also worked on deep routes and simulated the offense being backed up deep in its own territory.

Last month, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told reporters that Brady, who was working out individually, was kicked out of a city park because all of the parks were closed due to a statewide order.

Florida entered Phase 1 of a limited reopening May 4. The first phase allows certain businesses, including restaurants, museums and libraries, to open at 50 percent capacity.

Brady has been unable to properly familiarize himself with his new Buccaneers teammates to this point because of NFL restrictions preventing teams from opening their facilities.

Tuesday marked a significant step for Brady to learn their habits as the Bucs look to reach the playoffs this season for the first time since 2007.