Dalvin Cook Rumors: Vikings, RB Had 'Productive' Contract Talks; Nothing Close

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have reportedly held "productive talks" about a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the update Monday, but he added "nothing is close at this time."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Top 10 NFL Prospects Eligible for the 2021 Draft

    Ranking the best draft-eligible players in next year's class

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top 10 NFL Prospects Eligible for the 2021 Draft

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Active Players to Never Win a Super Bowl

    We rank the seven stars who deserve a championship

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Active Players to Never Win a Super Bowl

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2000 NFL Draft 📝

    We re-do the loaded draft class with Tom Brady, Brian Urlacher and more

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2000 NFL Draft 📝

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Team's Undrafted FA Haul

    We hand out grades for all 32 teams' UDFA signings 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Grading Every Team's Undrafted FA Haul

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report