Walk-Off Wednesday: Ranking the Greatest Game-Ending Hits in Recent MLB History

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Welcome to Walk-Off Wednesday, wherein the whole idea is pretty much self-explanatory.

But just in case, here's the deal: We're going to celebrate some awesome walk-off hits, specifically from the last 10 seasons of Major League Baseball.

Exactly what makes a walk-off "great" or even "the best" is open to interpretation, so we had to get creative in narrowing down our options for this list. Our solution was to choose one walk-off apiece for 12 individual categories that we made up and then rank them based on their context and memorability.

Our only stipulation was to move postseason walk-offs to the front of the line. To this end, we handpicked one from each round of the playoffs.

Let's count 'em down.