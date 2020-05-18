Report: NFL Teams Required to Interview 2 Minority HC Candidates for Rooney Rule

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly adding further requirements for teams to fulfill in order to abide by the terms of the Rooney Rule.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams will be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside of the team for a head coaching vacancy. One minority candidate will need to be interviewed for coordinator positions as well as high-ranking positions in the front office.

