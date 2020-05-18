Report: NFL Teams Required to Interview 2 Minority HC Candidates for Rooney Rule

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 25: General view of the NFL midfield shield logo during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 25, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won 27-16. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly adding further requirements for teams to fulfill in order to abide by the terms of the Rooney Rule. 

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams will be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside of the team for a head coaching vacancy. One minority candidate will need to be interviewed for coordinator positions as well as high-ranking positions in the front office.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

