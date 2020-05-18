Report: NFL Teams Required to Interview 2 Minority HC Candidates for Rooney Rule

Report: NFL Teams Required to Interview 2 Minority HC Candidates for Rooney RuleMay 18, 2020
The NFL is reportedly adding further requirements for teams to fulfill in order to abide by the terms of the Rooney Rule.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams will be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside of the team for a head coaching vacancy. One minority candidate will need to be interviewed for coordinator positions as well as high-ranking positions in the front office.
@JimTrotter_NFL Teams must interview 1 external minority candidate for senior football ops/GM jobs, too. And clubs and the league office must now include minorities and/or female applicants for senior-level positions, including club president. All effective after virtual league meeting tomorrow.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
