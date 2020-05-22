Power-Ranking Every NL MVP Season Since 2000

0 of 17

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Every MVP award is special. Each player who earns one gets to call himself an MVP winner for the rest of his career and beyond.

But not all MVP seasons are created equal.

Sometimes, the vote is a no-doubt rubber stamp on an unimpeachably excellent season. Other times, the result is closer and/or more controversial. It's a subjective exercise based partially on stats but also the whims and biases of voters.

Let's glance back at the last 20 National League MVP winners (you can read our American League rundown here) and rank them by how statistically dominant they were during the season in question.

We used Baseball Reference's WAR calculation as a guide but not a be-all, end-all. We also considered how much each player helped his team win and added a dash of subjectivity.

All of these guys were good—but some were better than others.

Note: Two players⁠—Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols⁠—have won seven MVPs combined since 2000, so the list contains 15 different names.