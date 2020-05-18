Ben Roethlisberger Drops Hype Video After Cutting His Hair amid Injury Rehab

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, Ben Roethlisberger has gotten a haircut.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback released a hype video on Monday regarding the trim after announcing in September that he wouldn't be cutting his hair or beard until he could throw a pass to one of his teammates following season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

The passes have been thrown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer. The hair has been cut. The 38-year-old's comeback is underway.

It's good news for a Steelers franchise that just missed the postseason in consecutive years for only the third time this century.