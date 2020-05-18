Ben Roethlisberger Drops Hype Video After Cutting His Hair amid Injury Rehab

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers comminicates on the bench during the game against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.(Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, Ben Roethlisberger has gotten a haircut. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback released a hype video on Monday regarding the trim after announcing in September that he wouldn't be cutting his hair or beard until he could throw a pass to one of his teammates following season-ending surgery on his right elbow.

The passes have been thrown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer. The hair has been cut. The 38-year-old's comeback is underway. 

It's good news for a Steelers franchise that just missed the postseason in consecutive years for only the third time this century. 

