The Match: Champions for Charity, AEW Double or Nothing and More to Watch

The stars are out this weekend when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson run it back on the course, this time joined by legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. That event headlines a Memorial Day weekend that will also feature a big AEW pay-per-view and top matchups in the Bundesliga.

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity 3 p.m. (all times Eastern) Sunday on TNT, TBS, TruTV, and HLN, with pre-match coverage in the B/R App starting at 2 p.m.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson return to the course this weekend for round two of The Match, this time joined by legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. The foursome will play 18 holes at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., where Phil, paired with Brady, will look to repeat as champion. Despite defeat the first time, Tiger and his partner Manning are favorites (-210) to win, according to Caesars as of Monday morning. Here’s a mini viewer’s guide ahead of Sunday:

● Format: Four-ball (best ball) on the front nine, modified alternate shot on the back nine

● Commentators: Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and 2008 Masters Champion Trevor Immelman, with World No. 4 Justin Thomas reporting from the course alongside Amanda Balionis

● Pre-Match Show: Adam Lefkoe joined by B/R Betting's Kelly Stewart and Cabbie Richards, and special guests

● The original Match: Phil defeated Tiger in a playoff with a birdie on the 22nd hole

● Last time on the course: Woods finished 68th at the Genesis Open in mid-February, and Mickelson missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer invitational in early March

● Prop bets: B/R Betting is running a weeklong contest to set up a prop-bet card for Sunday. The first: Will either Brady or Manning hit a ball out of bounds? Vote here

● Fundraising: $10 million toward COVID-19 relief charities like the American Red Cross, Direct Relief and Save Small Business; all four athletes will also contribute to the All In Challenge

Bundesliga Top Matches Saturday

Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 12:30 p.m. on FS1

With the Bundesliga back, new episodes of BVB World return to B/R Live, which you can watch here beginning at Noon on Tuesday.

Korean Baseball



Here's the schedule for KBO on ESPN2 this week, with each game having a live and replay broadcast:



NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears live 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, replay 2 p.m.

LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions live 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, replay 2 p.m.

NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears live 5:30 a.m. Thursday, replay 1 p.m.

KT Wiz vs. LG Twins live 5:30 a.m. Friday, replay 2 p.m.

Coca-Cola 600 6 p.m. Sunday on FOX

After winning NASCAR’s first race back from suspension, Kevin Harvick looks to make it two in a row on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. At 600 miles, this Memorial Day weekend race is the longest of every season.

Classic Wimbledon Replay: 2008 Final 7 p.m. Tuesday on NBCSN

With darkness setting in after three rain delays at the All England Club, Rafael Nadal defeats Roger Federer in five sets in what many consider the best tennis match of all time. The players were on court for nearly five hours, played two tiebreaks and needed an extended 9-7 fifth set before Nadal prevailed for his first Wimbledon title.

AEW Double or Nothing 8 p.m. Saturday on B/R Live | Order here

Three All Elite Wrestling title belts are on the line this weekend at Double or Nothing from Jacksonville, Florida. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will present the TNT Championship to either Cody Rhodes or Lance Archer, while Jon Moxley will defend his AEW world championship belt against challenger Brodie Lee. In the women’s championship, Nyla Rose defends her belt against Hikaru Shida.

AEW

More matches at Double or Nothing:

● Stadium Stampede: The Elite vs. The Inner Circle

● Casino Ladder Match: Featuring Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Rey Fenix, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian and more

● Singles match: MJF vs. Jungle Boy

● Singles match: Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

● The Buy-In: Private Party vs. Best Friends

AEW Interviews on IG Live

Join us all week for a trio of AEW guests leading into Double or Nothing. Jon Moxley, Brodie Lee and MJF will all answer your questions during live Q&A’s on our @BRLive Instagram handle.

B/R Live/AEW

Barcelona Week

We’re celebrating FC Barcelona this week, highlighting a collection of the Catalan club’s Champions League title wins and matches from the past few seasons. Stream three full UCL finals including 2015 vs. Juventus, iconic matches like the 2017 comeback against PSG, and every Champions League match from the last two seasons.

The News, Fast

With the restart of the Bundesliga, a handful of European soccer leagues have followed suit and set tentative dates to return:

🗓 Premier League: June 1

🗓 Liga Portugal: June 4

🗓 Swiss Super League: June 8

🗓 Turkish Super League: June 12

🗓 Serie A: June 13

🗓 La Liga: June 20



And in the United States, Major League Baseball has developed preliminary guidelines for a return to play. You can read the details here. Some highlights include:



● Arrive at the stadium mostly dressed to play

● Only players expected to play allowed in dugout

● Rosters could carry up to 50 players, with a TBD number of active players each day

● No high fives, no spitting, no sunflower seeds

● No socializing with players or coaches on the opposing team

Saying Farewell to The Last Dance

The 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls concluded last night, bringing to an end one of the few things that has kept the sports world connected during the last two months without any games. If you want one last glimpse into that season, ESPN will broadcast a special presentation of the legendary Game 6 this Wednesday night.

