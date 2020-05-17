LeBron James' Uninterrupted to Produce Astros' Sign-Stealing Scandal Documentary

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Uninterrupted, the media company co-founded by LeBron James, is set to produce a documentary series about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal for Quibi.

"The documentary will transcend the baseball diamond to explore larger themes of greed, cheating, corruption, sportsmanship and social media activism," Quibi said in a press release.

The documentary is tentatively titled Sign Language, and the fledgling mobile network says it will be the "definitive documentary about the scandal that rocked America's pastime."

Uninterrupted co-founder Maverick Carter is set to executive produce the series. Filmmaking company The Cinemart, which produced Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary, will helm the film.

Alex Cora (bench coach at the time) and Jeff Luhnow (general manager) were both suspended for the 2020 season and then fired for failing to police players who used video equipment to steal signs and then relay them to batters in real time. The Astros ultimately won the 2017 World Series and lost in seven games in 2019.

Given the freshness of the content, it may be hard for this film to truly act as a definitive documentary. Nearly everyone who stole signs in the scheme is still an active player and already faced scrutiny from the public and their fellow players this offseason.

While players testified as part of an agreement for immunity from punishment, Major League Baseball controls copies of that testimony. It does not seem likely that Commissioner Rob Manfred or the league office would be eager to relive that scandal.

Details are still emerging, but Sign Language will likely be released in several short-burst videos in line with Quibi's product model. Quibi launched earlier this year as a mobile-only video service meant to cater to commuters but has struggled to find an audience in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.