Re-Grading the Biggest MLB Free-Agent Signings of the Last 2 Decades

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Players and owners are squabbling over money with the truncated 2020 Major League Baseball season hanging in the balance.

While we wait, hoping for a resolution that leads to actual MLB baseball, let's talk money. Specifically, let's examine the 10 biggest MLB free-agent contracts from the past two decades by total dollar value (which makes them, by definition, the biggest MLB free-agent contracts of all time) and assign grades with the benefit of hindsight.

We'll eliminate some of the megadeals inked this winter and in the winter of 2018-19 since we don't have a large enough sample size. We're also looking only at guys who signed as free agents, so lucrative extensions don't count.

Some of the deals that made the list are completed; others have played out far enough to merit a report-card mark.

Grades are based on players' performances relative to their paychecks and whether they've helped or hindered their respective clubs' contention hopes.