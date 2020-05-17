Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Player Rankings and Potential Sleeper Strategies

Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Player Rankings and Potential Sleeper StrategiesMay 17, 2020
Though the start of the 2020 NFL regular season isn't scheduled to begin for more than three months, it's never too early for fantasy enthusiasts to start preparing. Honing the perfect draft plan takes time and effort.
While it's difficult to know exactly which players to target before training camps have even begun, managers can get a leg up on the competition by knowing where to look for value and potential sleepers in the draft.
Here you will find a look at several draft-preparation strategies that can help to unearth late-round gems or terrific middle-round value. You'll also find an updated look at the top fantasy draft prospects, based on PPR scoring.
Let's dig in.
2020 Fantasy 50, PPR
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
7.. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
16. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
23. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
26. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
27. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
37. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
38. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
39. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
40. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
41. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
42. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
43. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
44. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
45. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
46. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
48. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
49. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
50. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Get to Know the Rookie RB Class
Now is a great time for fantasy managers to familiarize themselves with this year's crop of rookie running back.
With occasional exception—Saquon Barkley, to be specific—rookie backs can typically be landed in the middle and late rounds in fantasy drafts. They are unproven commodities, hence the middling draft status, but they can set the table for big returns.
Last season, for example, Las Vegas Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs racked up 1,150 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The year before, Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb produced 1,149 rushing and receiving yards and 10 touchdowns despite only making nine starts.
The trick here is to identify which rookie backs are likely to have significant roles. Baltimore Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins will likely be splitting carries with Mark Ingram II and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are already working on ways to put the ball in the hands of Cam Akers.
"He was an unbelievable quarterback in high school," head coach Sean McVay told NBC Sports' Mike Tirico. "He had some good trick plays, so we'll have to add to the inventory and see if he can throw it a little bit still."
With Todd Gurley gone, Akers will compete with the likes of Malcolm Browns and Darrell Henderson for the lead job in Los Angeles.
Pay Attention to Receiver Battles in Training Camp
Once we finally do get to training-camp season, receiver battles will be the camp competitions worth following. Specifically, No. 2 and No. 3 receiver battles can produce fantasy sleepers.
Last season, Michael Gallup emerged as the clear No. 2 receiver for the Dallas Cowboys opposite Amari Cooper. He then saw his production jump from 507 receiving yards and two touchdowns to 1,107 yards and six scores.
Staying with the Cowboys, it will now be worth watching to see whether Gallup or rookie first-round pick CeeDee Lamb will emerge as the No. 2 wideout in Dallas. It's always good to know who's in line to be the Green Bay Packers' No. 2 receiver—when they actually have one. Free agency and the draft have also created a couple of other intriguing situations.
The Indianapolis Colts, for example, added quarterback Philip Rivers in free agency. This should increase the potency of their passing attack, where T.Y. Hilton is the clear go-to target. However, second-year many Parris Campbell and rookie Michael Pittman Jr. are likely to compete for the yet unsettled No. 2 receiver role.
Depending on whether one can establish a steady rapport with Rivers during camp and the preseason, either Campbell or Pittman could become a tremendous value target on draft day.
Don't Overvalue Rookie Quarterbacks; Do Stash Them
While incoming rookies can provide tons of fantasy value, it's important not to overdraft rookie signal-callers. Leagues typically only have around a dozen starters at the position—depending on league size and whether a two-QB roster is permitted—and rookies rarely crack the list.
Even a promising rookie campaign, such as Baker Mayfield's 27-touchdown outing in 2018, can be pedestrian in the fantasy world. Remember, quarterbacks drafted highly are usually going to bad teams. Quarterbacks that land with playoff squads are not often in line to start early.
However, it can be worth stashing a rookie quarterback for his potential late-season value, often in the form of a trade chip.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie Joe Burrow, for example, is likely to be a Week 1 starter. However, there's going to be an adjustment period for the No. 1 pick, and he probably won't have the immediate returns of a mid-tier starter like Russell Wilson or Ben Roethlisberger. However, the reigning Heisman winner could be a quality starting option by midseason and worth a hefty haul to a manager who is suddenly without a starter because of injury.
This is a strategy that only works for managers with a reliable QB1 on the roster. Those looking to stream at the position should focus on signal-callers who can contribute early and often.
Drafting three quarterbacks is inadvisable unless playing in a two-QB league.
