'The Mountain' Hafthor Bjornsson Says 'You Never Know' on Interest in NFL

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 16, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Fitness Expert and former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie and Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Thor) “The Mountain” lead a march through the streets of Times Square to celebrate the launch of Monster Energy’s new performance beverage REIGN Total Body Fuel on April 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for REIGN Total Body Fuel)
Brian Ach/Getty Images

Hafthor Bjornsson (6'9", 425 lbs) has already conquered the world of powerlifting.

Now, in speaking to Yahoo Sports' Dan WetzelBjornsson said "you never know" when asked if he would consider a move to the NFL.

There have been rumblings in the past that NFL teams were interested in Bjornsson, best known as The Mountain from Game of Thrones.

In 2013, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent out a vague tweet about a then-23-year-old "Monster Strong Man."

Bjornsson told Wetzel his talks with the Colts "didn't get far" because he wanted to focus on other things.

"At that time, I had a dream and a goal to win the World's Strongest Man," he said. "And in my mind, if I had gone a different journey, I wouldn't have given myself fully to that journey. I'm the kind of a guy that if I go into something, I go all in."

The Icelander won the World's Strongest Man competition in 2018 and has won the Arnold Strongman Classic the last three years.

Most recently, Bjornsson broke the world deadlift record when he lifted 1,104 pounds May 2.

