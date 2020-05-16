Stephen A.: Bryce Harper, Blake Snell Should 'Shut the Hell Up' Amid Pandemic

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith had some words for Blake Snell and Bryce Harper in regard to their recent comments on MLB's economic structure: Zip it.

During a segment on First Take on Friday, Smith went scorched-Earth on the two East Coast stars who said it wasn't worth the health risk to play the 2020 season with a revenue-sharing structure—an unprecedented in MLB that would see players receive significant salary reductions.

"Remember there's a CBA in [2021] to deal with," Smith said. "What are you doing? You shut the hell up and let your players association speak. You shut the hell up. You signed a $50 million contract. You can't tell people at a time when 33 million people-plus are on unemployment, you can't sit up there, 'Oh, I've got to get mine.'"

Earlier this week during a Twitch stream, Snell said he would consider sitting out the season if he had to take another pay cut on top of what the union negotiated with the owners in March. Harper backed him up a day later, saying that Snell was right, and he was glad he was brave enough to say it.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred lobbied his side of things by appearing on a CNN town hall Friday and cautioned owners could lose up to $4 billion this summer if the season gets canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That step isn't being considered yet, with the hope an agreement can be reached for games to begin in July.

Smith believes players like Harper and Snell are hurting their union's bargaining position for the next CBA by not letting the MLBPA argue for them.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark has already said revenue sharing with the league is a nonstarter.