Report: NFL Proposing Incentives for Minority HC Hires, More Rooney Rule Tweaks

Adam Wells

In an attempt to encourage teams to hire minority coaches, the NFL intends to present multiple resolutions to owners during the annual league meetings next week. 

Per NFL.com's Jim Trotter, the resolutions that are expected to be voted on include removing an anti-tampering barrier that allows teams to block assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions and an incentive program that will reward clubs for hiring minority candidates as head coaches or executive-level positions in the football operations department.

Under the incentive proposal, teams would receive a boost in their third-round draft pick if they hire a minority as head coach or primary football executive and keep him or her employed for multiple years. 

