Logan Ryan Rumors: Dolphins Told CB Wants Contract Worth More Than $10M Per Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Logan Ryan #26 of the Tennessee Titans in action on defense during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

If the Miami Dolphins want to add Logan Ryan to their revamped secondary, they will reportedly have to pay a substantial price to make it happen.  

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ryan's agents have told the Dolphins the veteran cornerback is seeking a deal worth more than $10 million annually. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label

    Which disappointing player will take a huge leap this year?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    You Ranked NFL’s Offenses 📊

    Our community voted on the best 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WRs) packages in each division. Here are the winners 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    You Ranked NFL’s Offenses 📊

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Hue Jackson says he’s ‘never heard anything so crazy’ as rumor of Browns talking about Russell Wilson trade in ’18

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue Denies Russ-Browns Rumor

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Overhyped 'Superteam' for 2020

    Should you hop on the Arizona bandwagon now?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Overhyped 'Superteam' for 2020

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report