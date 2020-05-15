Logan Ryan Rumors: Dolphins Told CB Wants Contract Worth More Than $10M Per Year

Logan Ryan Rumors: Dolphins Told CB Wants Contract Worth More Than $10M Per YearMay 15, 2020
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
If the Miami Dolphins want to add Logan Ryan to their revamped secondary, they will reportedly have to pay a substantial price to make it happen.
Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ryan's agents have told the Dolphins the veteran cornerback is seeking a deal worth more than $10 million annually.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
7 Players Who Could Shed Their 'Bust' Label
Which disappointing player will take a huge leap this year?