NFL's DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar Wanted on Armed Robbery Charges

The Miramar (Florida) Police Department issued arrest warrants Thursday for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on charges related to an alleged armed robbery.

Baker has been charged with four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Dunbar is charged with four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

Police say the incident took place Wednesday.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

