NFL's DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar Wanted on Armed Robbery Charges

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 09: Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 9, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Miramar (Florida) Police Department issued arrest warrants Thursday for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on charges related to an alleged armed robbery.

Baker has been charged with four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Dunbar is charged with four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. 

Police say the incident took place Wednesday.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

