NFL: Team Facilities Remain Closed, No Date Set for Reopening Amid Coronavirus

"The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening," Goodell wrote in the original memo. "The first phase would involve a number of non-player personnel. ... No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue a course of therapy and rehabilitation that was underway when facilities were initially closed."
Goodell also noted he wanted teams to have protocols for reopening in place by May 15 "in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen."
John Ourand and Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reported the NFL was developing multiple variations of its schedule to account for the possibility of games being postponed, including potentially pushing Super Bowl LV back three weeks to Feb. 28.
Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck said on Andy Cohen Live that it's "pretty much a done deal" the network will pump in crowd noise and project virtual fans into stadiums if the NFL can't have fans in attendance during games.
The league released its 2020 schedule last week, with the regular season set to begin on Sept. 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.
NFL Sends Memo to Teams
Memo emphasizes facilities stay closed with no set date for reopening, but more info should come this week