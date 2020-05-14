NFL: Team Facilities Remain Closed, No Date Set for Reopening Amid Coronavirus

Handout/Getty Images

As the NFL continues to monitor things amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league isn't ready to commit to a date for reopening team facilities.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday explaining that certain criteria must be met before the league will consider reopening and that more information will be made available later this week:

The NFL forced teams to close their facilities for the time being on March 25.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 clubs on May 6 outlining the protocols and procedures for reopening that were reiterated in this new memo.