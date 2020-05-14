Falcons' Dirk Koetter on Todd Gurley: 'No One Seems to Know' His Health Status

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Thursday he's not sure where running back Todd Gurley stands physically after lingering concerns about his left knee during the past few years with the Los Angeles Rams.

"The main question, that no one seems to know, is what is his health status?" Koetter told reporters.

Gurley signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Falcons in April.

                 

