7 NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label in 2020

The Bengals just can't quit John Ross, and for good reason.

They used the No. 9 pick on the speedy receiver out of Washington in the 2017 draft based on his tantalizing potential, which is still there. The problem is, he's responded by posting just 716 yards in three years.

He's been a candidate for this list in each of the last two seasons, but the reason Ross has yet to reach his potential is beyond his control: He can't stay healthy. Ross lost all but three games of his rookie season to a knee injury and a shoulder injury. In 2018, he struggled to be a contributor between the 20s but caught eight of 11 targets in the red zone to score five touchdowns, giving him as many red-zone touchdowns as Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill and Larry Fitzgerald.

Last season, he was showing his potential once again, compiling 11 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season. He then followed that up with two duds and spent time on the sideline due to another shoulder injury. He missed a total of eight games and returned for the final four of the season, but he struggled to make an impact again.

2020 feels like a make-or-break year for the man who ran a record-breaking 4.22 40-yard dash. The Bengals added Clemson's Tee Higgins in the NFL draft, and his red-zone abilities combined with a massive catch radius give him a lot of upside.

But Ross is the more experienced option with better overall athleticism. If he can finally manage to avoid the injury bug, he could finally live up to his potential and prove he belongs in the Bengals receiving corps for the foreseeable future.