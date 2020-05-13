Dodgers' Alex Wood Bashes Mark Teixeira's 'Stupid' Comments on MLB Pay Proposal

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood was critical of former MLB star Mark Teixeira, who argued MLB players shouldn't prioritize their earnings over potentially starting the 2020 season.

Speaking with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark condemned a proposal by team owners to split league revenues 50-50 in lieu of prorated salaries.

During an appearance Tuesday on ESPN's Get Up, Teixeira lobbied for the MLBPA to accept the deal:

Wood responded later that night:

MLB owners and the MLBPA struck an agreement in March to address some concerns created by the COViD-19 pandemic and the delay of the current season.

As part of the arrangement, players would accept a portion of their 2020 salaries tied to the number of games played. If the regular season is halved, then they'd collect 50 percent of their original payout.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the owners' new proposal lays out an 82-game season that would begin in early July.