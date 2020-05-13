LeSean McCoy Considered Retirement; Plans to Play '1 More Year, for Sure'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy remains a free agent, but he plans to remain in the NFL for at least one more season.

The veteran running back explained his plans Wednesday on Good Morning Football:

McCoy noted that he has been patient in the process to sign a new contract, even turning some teams down. This was a change from last year when he was scrambling for a deal after being released by the Buffalo Bills just before the start of the regular season.

The 31-year-old landed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, leading their running backs with 4.6 yards per carry.

It was an up-and-down year overall for McCoy, coming through with big games but ending with a career-low 646 yards from scrimmage. He won his first Super Bowl title, but he was inactive for the title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the 5'11", 200-pound Pitt product might no longer be a full-time contributor as he was earlier in his career with six Pro Bowl selections, he did show in 2019 that he can still help an offense.

McCoy initially said last month he wanted to play "two more years" during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio (starts at 1:20 mark):

He learned from Frank Gore, who turns 37 on Thursday, to "never put a ceiling on your career." The fellow running back signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets last week.

It now seems McCoy is willing to settle for at least one more season before retiring.